Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Issued By Wedbush

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.4 %

CRLBF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $725.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.08. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.