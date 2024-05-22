Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Zacks Research

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

