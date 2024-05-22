Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

