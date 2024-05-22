Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Decreased by Analyst

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PG&E in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in PG&E by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

