Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $73.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

