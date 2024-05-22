Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $12.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $144.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.06. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

