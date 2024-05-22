Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Decreased by Analyst

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter.
Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $661.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $150,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
