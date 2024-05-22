QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after buying an additional 106,606 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,838. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $204.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,958 shares of company stock worth $12,039,527 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

