Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $274.00

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.00 and last traded at $272.77, with a volume of 27108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,218,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,786.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 37.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

