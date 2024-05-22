Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.67. 10,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.06. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $344.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

