Quest Partners LLC Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. 259,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

