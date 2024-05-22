Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.40. The company had a trading volume of 251,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

