Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,172 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.0 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 95,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.