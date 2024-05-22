Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 29,059 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,059 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 803,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,230. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

