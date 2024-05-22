Quest Partners LLC Invests $769,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.07. 17,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,755. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $201.87.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

