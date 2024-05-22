Quest Partners LLC Invests $775,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Manitowoc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock remained flat at $12.83 on Wednesday. 11,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $455.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

