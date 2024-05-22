Quest Partners LLC Invests $909,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.92. 374,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.