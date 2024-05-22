Quest Partners LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 172,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,208. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

