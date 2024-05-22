Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 621,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,853,000 after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,885,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. 159,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,204. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

