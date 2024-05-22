Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,088 shares of company stock worth $4,643,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CNO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,546. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

