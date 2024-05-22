Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after buying an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

J stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. 36,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,024. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

