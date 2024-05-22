Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

