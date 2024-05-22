Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.60. 40,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,927. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

