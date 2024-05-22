Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 431.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,294.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after buying an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,029. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.