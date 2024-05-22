Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 123,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

