Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s previous close.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 123,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile
