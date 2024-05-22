Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of RGL stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 24.35 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,681,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.03. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The firm has a market cap of £125.58 million, a PE ratio of -187.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

