Renaissance Group LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,818,403 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.