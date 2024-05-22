Renaissance Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,799. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

