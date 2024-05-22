Renaissance Group LLC Sells 3,316 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 68,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,022,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,693,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 551,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 141,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 2,739,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,256,555. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.