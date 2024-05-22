Renaissance Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.98 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

