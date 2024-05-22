Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $146.34 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Request has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $146.34 million and $42.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,144.42 or 0.99960618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011339 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00108652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1528563 USD and is up 17.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $32,219,332.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.