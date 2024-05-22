Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of BECN opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $63.42 and a 12 month high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

