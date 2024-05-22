Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

