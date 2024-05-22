Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flora Growth Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Flora Growth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 75.95% and a negative return on equity of 144.44%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 7.24% of Flora Growth worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clifford Starke acquired 526,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $999,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 565,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

