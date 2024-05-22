Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.93. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$30.56. The stock has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.