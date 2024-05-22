Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 22nd (ACHC, AMPH, ANGO, ARBB, ARES, ATRA, AVTE, BEEM, BIIB, BWIN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 22nd:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $294.00 price target on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 7,365 ($93.61) target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $246.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

