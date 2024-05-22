Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 22nd (ACHC, AMPH, ANGO, ARBB, ARES, ATRA, AVTE, BEEM, BIIB, BWIN)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 22nd:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $294.00 price target on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 7,365 ($93.61) target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $246.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 39 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $340.00 price target on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

