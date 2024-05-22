Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Acquires $18,000.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 20,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,442,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,474.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 216,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,929. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

