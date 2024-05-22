Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,119. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $150.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

