Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,213. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

