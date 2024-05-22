Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 16,523,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,533,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.