Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,160,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.47. 303,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

