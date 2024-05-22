Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 130,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,091,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,855 shares of company stock valued at $84,490,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.