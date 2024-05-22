Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 143,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $265.77. 1,903,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.