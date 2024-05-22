Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.01. 1,318,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,331. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

