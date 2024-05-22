Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,382,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $134.04. 774,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,097. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.