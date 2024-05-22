Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.41. 2,840,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,765. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

