Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $111,980,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,350. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

