Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $315.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,234.14 or 0.99984319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00108655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00190685 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $379.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.