Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.31. 9,825,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,170,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

