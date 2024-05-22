Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Lifted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

